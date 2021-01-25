Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,201 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after buying an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

