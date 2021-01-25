Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,073,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,251,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after buying an additional 327,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.