Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,465 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 243,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $8,779,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,846,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

In other news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $138.97 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

