Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 38.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 100.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $238,000.

LGI stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

