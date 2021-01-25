PDS Planning Inc Acquires 7,853 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 278.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 297.7% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after buying an additional 474,690 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 322.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 70,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

