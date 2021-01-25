Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 87,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $91.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.