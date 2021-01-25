Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) vs. Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Head to Head Contrast

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Leidos 5.10% 23.45% 7.35%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Triple P and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 2 13 0 2.87

Leidos has a consensus price target of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Triple P.

Volatility and Risk

Triple P has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triple P and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leidos $11.09 billion 1.44 $667.00 million $5.17 21.67

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leidos beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; and vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces an image using a low radiation dose. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

