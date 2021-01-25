Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,206 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

