Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after buying an additional 1,660,534 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 969,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after buying an additional 694,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

