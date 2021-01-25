MongoDB (MDB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB):

1/19/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $341.00 to $394.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $354.00 to $465.00.

1/13/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $354.00 to $465.00.

1/11/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $331.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $328.00 to $425.00.

1/6/2021 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $439.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

12/12/2020 – MongoDB was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

12/9/2020 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $328.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2020 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $341.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $384.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.93 and a 200-day moving average of $261.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total value of $458,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,838,291.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

