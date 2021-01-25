Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.