iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,669 shares of company stock worth $19,596,762 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $252.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $282.64.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

