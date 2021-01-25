Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Incyte by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Incyte by 69.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 16.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $97.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

