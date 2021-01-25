Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $321.12 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

