Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Roche by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Roche by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 1.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roche by 3.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $309.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Roche has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

