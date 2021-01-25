Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,602 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,960,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $131.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $140.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.