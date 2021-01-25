Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Polaris by 98.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Polaris by 171.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Polaris by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PII stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $121.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

