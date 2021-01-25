Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Shares of SWK opened at $175.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

