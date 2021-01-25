Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,309,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $83.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -645.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.72.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

