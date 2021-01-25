Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 107,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 263.4% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after buying an additional 967,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000.

Shares of FCTR opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

