Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

