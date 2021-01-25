Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $33,452,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,735 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,620,000 after acquiring an additional 411,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

