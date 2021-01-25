Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9,927.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $563.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.09. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

