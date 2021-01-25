161,149 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.