Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 69,264 Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 30.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 66.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 692,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 275,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 818,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 41.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 58,769 shares in the last quarter.

MEN opened at $12.14 on Monday. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

