State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 206.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.43 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $647.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

