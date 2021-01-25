Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.
Shares of LAC stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
