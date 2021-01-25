Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.