Karen Winifred Colonias Sells 15,167 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $1,549,309.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,424.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Winifred Colonias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 5,892 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $601,337.52.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.