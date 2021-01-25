Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $169.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 47.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

