Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.64.

FB stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.23. The stock has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Facebook by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 17,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

