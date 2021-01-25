Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.
FB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.64.
FB stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.23. The stock has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Facebook by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 17,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
