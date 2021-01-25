Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 253 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $542,132,000 after buying an additional 68,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $61,379,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $136.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.03.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.