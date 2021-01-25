13,126 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

