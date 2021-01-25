Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 390 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,226 shares of company stock valued at $841,991. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

AMED stock opened at $313.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.58 and its 200-day moving average is $249.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $314.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

