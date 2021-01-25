Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.