5,466 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,093,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after acquiring an additional 226,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

NYSE:CCK opened at $93.74 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

