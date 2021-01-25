866 Shares in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $261.20.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.