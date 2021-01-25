Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 351,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

