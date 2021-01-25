Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

