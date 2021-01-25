Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $665,000 Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after buying an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,376,000 after buying an additional 297,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $40,398,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 224,689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Globant by 122.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,808,000 after acquiring an additional 156,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $207.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.50 and its 200-day moving average is $186.89. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.20.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

