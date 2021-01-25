Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.