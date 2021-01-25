JustInvest LLC Invests $216,000 in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 199.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 156.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 109,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acacia Communications news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACIA opened at $114.48 on Monday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

