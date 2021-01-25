JustInvest LLC Buys New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR opened at $148.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.