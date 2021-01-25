1,634 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 65,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $161.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,006.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

