JustInvest LLC Invests $238,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 282,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Exact Sciences by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $152.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

