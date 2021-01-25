JustInvest LLC Invests $244,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.62 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.