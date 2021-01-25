Head-To-Head Comparison: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) vs. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Acquisition and Euroseas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Euroseas has a consensus target price of $6.68, indicating a potential downside of 15.51%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Euroseas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Euroseas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $280.12 million 0.22 -$65.44 million N/A N/A Euroseas $40.02 million 1.10 -$1.68 million ($1.52) -5.20

Euroseas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition 11.16% 14.93% 3.12% Euroseas 4.89% -2.43% -0.45%

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Euroseas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

