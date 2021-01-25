Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $497.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.