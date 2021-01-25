JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $78.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

