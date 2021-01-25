JustInvest LLC Invests $262,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 202,573 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 in the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.