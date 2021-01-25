Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $95.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

